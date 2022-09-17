iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

