iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.64 and a 200 day moving average of $413.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

