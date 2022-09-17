iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.