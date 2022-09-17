iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 24,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 127,455 shares.The stock last traded at $158.78 and had previously closed at $158.08.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

