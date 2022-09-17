J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Shares of DE opened at $354.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

