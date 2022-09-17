Jackpot (777) Price Reaches $0.0159

Jackpot (777) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Jackpot has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $23,757.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jackpot has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Jackpot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Jackpot Coin Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,901,458 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Jackpot Coin Trading
