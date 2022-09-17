Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $158.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of J opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average is $131.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

