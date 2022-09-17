James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $31.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.