Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €115.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday.

Sixt Stock Performance

ETR:SIX2 opened at €96.55 ($98.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €109.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.49. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($173.78).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

