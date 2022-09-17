Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Newell Brands Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Newell Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NWL stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

