Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.7 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

EMN stock opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $77.74 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after buying an additional 156,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,695 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

