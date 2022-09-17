Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTNT. StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.84.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fortinet by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.