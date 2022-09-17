Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RWEOY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

RWEOY opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

