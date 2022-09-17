Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Flowserve Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.2 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flowserve by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 115,446 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Flowserve by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Flowserve by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 143,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 114,040 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

