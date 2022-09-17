Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 425,431 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,262,000 after buying an additional 288,660 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

