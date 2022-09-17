Jigstack Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (STAK)

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Jigstack has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $186.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jigstack has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Jigstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,082.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065080 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00078245 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

STAK is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official website is jigstack.org. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jigstack is an Ethereum-based DAO with a conglomerate structure. Its purpose is to govern a range of high-quality DeFi products. Additionally, the infrastructure encompasses a single revenue and governance feed, orchestrated via the native $STAK token. Telegram | Medium “

