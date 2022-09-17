Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,563,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

