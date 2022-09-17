JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $2,211,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Price Performance

JOYY stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.54. JOYY has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that JOYY will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.32%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

