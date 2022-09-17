JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target to €10.30

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Up 1.0 %

GRFS stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.31. Grifols has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

About Grifols

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at $2,907,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 94,983 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.