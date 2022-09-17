JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target to €10.30

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.53.
Grifols Stock Up 1.0 %
GRFS stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.31. Grifols has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.