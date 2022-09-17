JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €4.10 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €4.10 ($4.18) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Uniper Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €3.85 ($3.93) on Thursday. Uniper has a 12 month low of €4.19 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($43.32). The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.66.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

