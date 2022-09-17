JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) to Underweight

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

Shares of JDEPF stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. JDE Peet’s has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

