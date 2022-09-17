JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 660

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 568.80 ($6.87) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 622.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 678.56. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 537.20 ($6.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 985.80 ($11.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,015.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Howden Joinery Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £47,760 ($57,709.04). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,821,095.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.