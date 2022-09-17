JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Park National Corp OH’s 5th Largest Position

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.7% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

