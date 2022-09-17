JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE JPM opened at $117.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

