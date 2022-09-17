JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

JPM stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.