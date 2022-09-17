JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %
JPM stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
