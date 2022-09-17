JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $47.83. Approximately 15,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 86,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $768,620,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,141,000.
