JulSwap 24-Hour Volume Tops $454,393.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $454,393.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $602.51 or 0.03002440 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00102941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00825193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.