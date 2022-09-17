Jupiter Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $319,981.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 317.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.80 or 0.97755476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00101283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00835372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,990,118 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

Jupiter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Jupiter Project aims to make blockchain accessible and safe for everyone. Jupiter’s military-grade encryption helps ensure that user data is private and secure. Through our elite encryption capabilities, Jupiter can power secure dApps on public and private networks based on our client’s wishes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.