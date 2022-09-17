K21 (K21) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

K21 (K21) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, K21 has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $36,205.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 306% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.44 or 1.01682529 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00102381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00832433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21’s genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official website is kanon.art. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling K21

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon.”

