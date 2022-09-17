Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,336.91

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,336.91 ($16.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,409.70 ($17.03). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,375 ($16.61), with a volume of 202,275 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KNOS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 4,741.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,336.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,255.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.