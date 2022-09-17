Kathy Mayerhofer Sells 1,640 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 1,640 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xometry Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after buying an additional 247,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after buying an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on XMTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King lifted their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

