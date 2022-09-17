KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:KBR opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. KBR has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 953,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $40,373,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in KBR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,058,000 after acquiring an additional 527,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in KBR by 1,212.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,520,000 after acquiring an additional 447,628 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

