KeeperDAO (ROOK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $563,582.00

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $18.35 million and $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 306% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.44 or 1.01682529 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00102381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00832433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO launched on November 1st, 2020. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,268,391 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KeeperDAO is www.keeperdao.com.

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols.Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool.”

