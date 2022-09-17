Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.06.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

KEL stock opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$178.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$33,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,268,765.60. In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,268,765.60. Also, Director David John Wilson bought 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$511,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,112,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,263,497.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,667 shares of company stock worth $339,236.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

