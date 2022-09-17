KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $6.50 on Thursday. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 309.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KemPharm by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KemPharm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its position in KemPharm by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 670,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in KemPharm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.