KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALIT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
