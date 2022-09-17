KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALIT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Alight by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,755,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alight by 18.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 289,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

