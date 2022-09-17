KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of RCM stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

In related news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $121,168.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,578.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,449,056 shares of company stock worth $317,717,189 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.