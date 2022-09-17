Kin (KIN) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Kin (KIN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Kin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $23.08 million and $436,411.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 333.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.51 or 1.00860167 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00101523 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001807 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00833829 BTC.
About Kin
KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,212,174 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,205,746,125 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is kin.org.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.