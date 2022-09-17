Kineko (KKO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,021.81

Kineko (KKO) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded 92.6% lower against the US dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $12,021.81 and approximately $905.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.80 or 0.02040863 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00823116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko was first traded on May 7th, 2021. Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. The official website for Kineko is kineko.io. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.

Buying and Selling Kineko

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kineko betting app is a fully licensed, high throughput betting app with the support of a DeFi ecosystem to bootsrap liquidity of the native token $KKO. The native token will be used for rewards on the exchange and for participating in the liquidity programs. With this ecosystem, the exchange will be able to reward any participant whether they're betting or simply staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

