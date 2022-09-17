King DAG (KDAG) Hits Market Cap of $9.15 Million

King DAG (KDAG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $40,667.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

King DAG Profile

King DAG launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io.

King DAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide.”

