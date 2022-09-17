KingDeFi (KRW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.72 Million

KingDeFi (KRW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, KingDeFi has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One KingDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KingDeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KingDeFi
KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KingDeFi
