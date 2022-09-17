Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KGSPY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Kingspan Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

KGSPY opened at $58.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $126.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1663 per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

