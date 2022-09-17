KittyCake Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94,667.54 (KCAKE)

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, KittyCake has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KittyCake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KittyCake has a total market capitalization of $94,667.54 and approximately $85,123.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.02021982 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102795 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00826892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KittyCake
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KittyCake
