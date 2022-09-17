KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.38.

KnowBe4 Stock Down 6.2 %

KNBE opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 346.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KnowBe4

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $225,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 23,232 shares of company stock worth $432,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

