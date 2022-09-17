KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.38.

KNBE opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 346.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $225,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 23,232 shares of company stock worth $432,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

