Koinos (KOIN) One Day Volume Hits $16,386.00

Koinos (KOIN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Koinos coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Koinos has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Koinos has a total market capitalization of $23.72 million and $16,386.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Koinos Coin Profile

Koinos launched on October 13th, 2020. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. The official website for Koinos is koinos.io.

Koinos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability.Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible.”

