Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 29th

Shares of Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 29th.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. Koito Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.