Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 29th

Shares of Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 29th.
Koito Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. Koito Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $63.86.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koito Manufacturing (KOTMY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.