Komodo (KMD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.16 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $36.32 million and $2.16 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00287769 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00115810 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00072935 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002999 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,700,162 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

