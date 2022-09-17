Komodo Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $36.12 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00292261 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00115323 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00074276 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,704,503 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

