Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of KOSS opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 million, a P/E ratio of 55.77 and a beta of -1.03. Koss has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Koss by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

