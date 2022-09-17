Kuma Inu (KUMA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.02 Million

Kuma Inu (KUMA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Kuma Inu has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Kuma Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kuma Inu has a market cap of $2.02 million and $99,782.00 worth of Kuma Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kuma Inu Profile

Kuma Inu’s launch date was June 14th, 2021. Kuma Inu’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,750,167,011,962 coins. The Reddit community for Kuma Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KumaInu. The official website for Kuma Inu is www.kumatoken.com. Kuma Inu’s official Twitter account is @KumaInuOfficial.

Buying and Selling Kuma Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuma Inu ($KUMA) is a community-focused, DeFi cryptocurrency project, consisting of Kuma Breeder, Kuma DEX, and Kuma NFT.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuma Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuma Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuma Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

